Sana Khan Is Making Maldives Even More Stunning One Pic At A Time

Sana Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sanakhaan21)

Highlights Sana Khan shared a new picture from her vacation

She can be seen posing on the beach

Sana's post received many comments from her followers

Former actress Sana Khan, on Wednesday added another picture from her Maldives vacation to her travel diaries on Instagram. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been in Maldives for a holiday with her husband Anas Saiyad since the beginning of this week. The new picture from Sana Khan's vacation features her posing on the beach. She can be seen standing against a picturesque backdrop of the sea and a cloudy sky. The view of the entire picture is as majestic as it gets. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sana Khan wrote: "Only if I could explain in words how vibrant this island is." Sana's post received scores of comments from her Instafam who dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Sana Khan's aforementioned post here:

On Monday, Sana Khan had dropped some more pictures from her dreamy vacation. The pictures featured her sitting and posing on the beach. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the pictures have been clicked by Anas Saiyad. "Relaxing by the beach and off course miya (husband) exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)," Sana Khan wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the post here:

Sana Khan got married to Anas Saiyad in November last year after announcing her exit from the entertainment industry in October. Sana cited religious reasons for quitting the entertainment industry.

The former actress has appeared in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Some of her credits include Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Halla Bol. She was last seen in the web-series Special OPS. Sana was also a part of the season six and seven of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.