Sameera Reddy Shares Pic Of Teen Self, Writes About 'Pressure To Look Good'

Sameera Reddy shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sameerareddy)

Highlights "Blast from my past," Sameera Reddy captioned her throwback photo She frequently shares messages on body positivity on social media Sameera Reddy is a mother of two - son Hans and daughter Nyra

Sameera Reddy took a trip own the memory lane for Flashback Friday and dug a picture from an old photo album when she was a teenager with 'so much pressure to look good and feel accepted.' Sameera Reddy used Flashback Friday as means to share a message on body positivity and said that even today she has 'moments of anxiety and struggle with how she feels about her body.' Sameera Reddy, mother of two, frequently shares posts on body image issues with the hashtag #ImperfectlyPerfect. Today, Sameera wrote, "Blast from my past! For all the meme makers! Jokes aside I struggled so much with how I was judged then... So much pressure to look good and feel accepted especially as a teen! Even now after two kids and a husband who loves me just the way I am, I have many moments of anxiety and struggle with how I feel about my body.

Check out Sameera Reddy's post:

When Sameera Reddy was pregnant with her daughter Nyra, she spoke in details about battling body image issues after her first pregnancy. She said that she 'disappeared' for the fear of being judged by the world. "I touched 102 kilos in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it... My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out... I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen."

However, the actress said that she was better prepared during her second pregnancy. She shared several body positive messages during her second pregnancy, which frequently put her on the list of trends.

Sameera Reddy is married to businessman Aksahi Varde and they are parents to son Hans and daughter Nyra.

