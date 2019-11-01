Sameera Reddy Shares Pic Of Teen Self, Writes About 'Pressure To Look Good'

Highlights
- "Blast from my past," Sameera Reddy captioned her throwback photo
- She frequently shares messages on body positivity on social media
- Sameera Reddy is a mother of two - son Hans and daughter Nyra
Sameera Reddy took a trip own the memory lane for Flashback Friday and dug a picture from an old photo album when she was a teenager with 'so much pressure to look good and feel accepted.' Sameera Reddy used Flashback Friday as means to share a message on body positivity and said that even today she has 'moments of anxiety and struggle with how she feels about her body.' Sameera Reddy, mother of two, frequently shares posts on body image issues with the hashtag #ImperfectlyPerfect. Today, Sameera wrote, "Blast from my past! For all the meme makers! Jokes aside I struggled so much with how I was judged then... So much pressure to look good and feel accepted especially as a teen! Even now after two kids and a husband who loves me just the way I am, I have many moments of anxiety and struggle with how I feel about my body.
Check out Sameera Reddy's post:
Blast from my past ! For all the meme makers ! #flasbackfriday #throwback #teenager #imperfectlyperfect #teen #teengirl . . Jokes aside I struggled so much with how I was judged then . So much pressure to look good and feel accepted esp as a teen! Even now after two kids and a husband who loves me just the way I am I have many moments of anxiety and struggle with how I feel about my body . #womenforwomen #youarenotalone #inthistogether #stopfatshaming #positivebodyimage #letsgetreal
When Sameera Reddy was pregnant with her daughter Nyra, she spoke in details about battling body image issues after her first pregnancy. She said that she 'disappeared' for the fear of being judged by the world. "I touched 102 kilos in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it... My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out... I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen."
I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen . But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole . It's a fight . A hard one . Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets , no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It's important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It's a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don't keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave . You can move mountains if you just will it . . . Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical & emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys #bollywood #mom #keepingitreal #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #pilates #postpregnancy #yoga #bodytransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #pregnancy #fitness
However, the actress said that she was better prepared during her second pregnancy. She shared several body positive messages during her second pregnancy, which frequently put her on the list of trends.
Sameera Reddy is married to businessman Aksahi Varde and they are parents to son Hans and daughter Nyra.
