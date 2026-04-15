Samay Raina Says Sunil Pal Doesn't Have Mental Peace: 'He Is Frustrated, Did Kapil Sharma Say Anything?'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina says Sunil Pal is a "frustrated man" who doesn't have mental peace and that's the only reason the senior comic came after him during last year's India's Got Latent controversy.

During The Longest Interview podcast, host Vaibhav Munjal showed Sunil Pal's photo to Samay Raina and asked what he thinks about him.

In his response, the comic said, "I don't think about him (Sunil Pal). One thing I learned very early on in my life is that if somebody is saying sh** about others, they are going through something. I don't feel offended... It's better if he is talking about me. No matter if he's talking good or bad about me, after all, he is talking about me. I feel bad for him."

"Something is bothering him, some insecurity. That man doesn't have mental peace. I hope he gets peace. Someone who is at peace doesn't enjoy disrupting anyone else's peace of mind. There is some frustration. I don't know him as a person, I have nothing against him. Sunil Pal was iconic, although Raju Shrivastav was better," he added.

If someone is badmouthing you, they would have some insecurity and they would not be going through something good, said Samay Raina.

"All those who lashed out against us during the India's Got Latent controversy are all frustrated in life. Did Kapil Sharma say anything against us? Or did any good actor say anything? Many people could have come out and spoken against us, but nobody who was at mental peace did anything like that. Only the frustrated ones who decided to go after us," he further said.

During the India's Got Latent controversy, Sunil Pal in an interview slammed Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, saying time has come to take strict action against "these so-called comedians".

"They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth," said the comedian, who shot to fame after winning the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - I in 2005.

Interestingly after Sunil Pal took on Samay Raina, the duo collaborated for an ad deal.

Samay Raina also addressed Sunil Pal's comments against him in his recently released special Still Alive.

"Sunil Pal said, 'Learn from Kapil Sharma'. Kapil Sharma was supposed to come on our next episode. All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f***ing dead at that time," he said.

Samay Raina also teased the second season of India's Got Latent.

Also Read | 'I Was Like A Dead Body, Zoned Out': Samay Raina Opens Up About India's Got Latent Row Days After Viral Still Alive Set