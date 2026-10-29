Samay Raina Says He Is "Chilling With Girlfriend" During <i>Koffee With Karan 9</i> Call

Comedian Samay Raina has given fans something new to talk about after a casual phone conversation with actor Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9 caught attention. While Varun was busy completing a task on the show, Samay casually mentioned that he was spending time with his girlfriend, adding to the ongoing curiosity around his personal life.

The moment came during a game featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, where both guests had to call someone and get them to say, “Hi Karan.” Varun decided to call Samay, but instead of getting straight to the task, he brought up the recent buzz surrounding the comedian.

“Poora news mein aa raha hai, tere saath woh ho gaya,” Varun said, prompting Samay to ask, “Kya ho gaya?” Varun continued teasing him about the reports doing the rounds after the previous episode. Samay, however, did not seem particularly bothered by the conversation and replied, “Kuch na kuch aata rehta hai, bhai.”

The exchange took a more interesting turn when Samay, while responding to Varun, casually said, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.” Karan Johar, who was listening in, quickly reminded him that he was on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker-host then encouraged him to speak more openly, joking, “This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend.”

Samay's remark has drawn attention because of the ongoing speculation linking him to actor Medha Shankr. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, leading to questions about the nature of their relationship. Medha's appearance on Samay's show, India's Got Latent Season 2, also added to the chatter.

During the episode, magician Kabir Sharma asked Samay to name his “sabse achha dost” from among the people on the panel. Samay picked Medha without much hesitation. Medha appeared on the episode alongside Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma.

The rumours gained further attention when social media users pointed out similarities between Samay and Medha's pictures and locations in Switzerland, suggesting that they may have travelled together. However, neither of them confirmed the reports about the holiday.

In September 2026, the two also found themselves at the centre of speculation about a December wedding. Medha responded to the rumours with a meme that appeared to dismiss the claims as baseless.

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