Samantha Ruth Prabhu Writes On 'Many Battles' And 'Professional Failures' In New Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, shared an extensive post on her journey since the diagnosis. She posted pictures and videos from the Church of Saint Sava from Belgrade, Serbia. Samantha, writing about the "forced new normal," wrote in her post about her health, her dietary changes, "professional failures" and more. She began the note with these words, "It's been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body... no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too... to make things more interesting."

Samantha, who is shooting for the India chapter of Citadel in Serbia, added in her post, "A year of prayers and poojas... not praying for blessings and gifts... but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it's ok when it doesn't. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it's not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn't sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love... and not give hate the power to affect me."

The actress signed off the post with these words, "There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love.