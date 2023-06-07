Just Samantha Ruth Prabhu Setting Fitness Goals As She Always Does

Samantha shared this ab-tastic image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after sharing pictures from her Turkey album, posted updates from her fitness diaries. She began the series of Instagram stories with a clip of herself from a gym and she captioned the first one - "Always happy to share the pain - 100 reps each set calf raises." This was followed by an ab-tastic shot of the actress. Another picture features the actress playing with a dog. She then posted a picture of herself from a phone booth of sorts and wrote, "Calling hope." Samantha also managed to treat herself with a small portion of dessert amid all the hustle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these images:

Before this, the actress shared pictures from Turkey and they are legit goals. "The best of these days... Turkey," she captioned her album.

Posting this postcard-worthy picture from Turkey earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned it "Still dreaming." Take a look:

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.