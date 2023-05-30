On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Pic, Shaakuntalam Co-Star Dev Mohan Left This Comment

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just made our weekday a lot less dull by posting a stunning picture of herself in a dramatic green gown. The actress, who keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional life, treated her social media family on Tuesday evening to a new picture of herself lying on the grass with her goggles on. Needless to say, the actress looks radiant as ever. Sharing the image, the actress simply wrote, "Still dreaming." The post was an instant hit on Instagram. The actor's Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan replied to the post with a fire emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Samantha shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Kushi. The opening frame featured Samantha standing with an umbrella against a picturesque location. She looked stunning in a black salwar kameez set. In the next slide, Samantha gave us a glimpse of her blueberry bowl. Samantha also shared a quote by writer Lalah Delia. Replying to the post, actress Amy Jackson dropped sparkling emojis.

See the post here:

The actress will be next seen in Kushi, which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will be released on September 1. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second collaboration after their work in Mahanat. Now, take a look at these “Kushi Reels” featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. It features behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the film. Sharing the video, the actors, in a joint post, wrote, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn't always realise it.” In the background, we can hear the film's latest song - Na Rojaa Nuvve. It is sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also part of the Indian version of Citadel. She will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the series created by The Family Man duo Raj & DK.