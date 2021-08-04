Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals 'What Happened Before Every Serious Shot' During Filming Of The Family Man 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

As The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru turned a year older today, actress Samanth Ruth Prabhu, who recently starred in the second instalment of the show gave us a glimpse of "what happened before every serious shot" during the filming of the show. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a BTS throwback from the sets of The Family Man 2 on her Instagram story to mark Raj Nidmoru's birthday. The picture features Raj and Samantha laughing their hearts out in between the shots, and this is exactly "what happened before every serious shot," as per Samantha. She wrote: "Before every serious shot, this was always what happened... big laugh. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance, but you are so good for the soul Raj." She added: "One of the nicest human beings I have the pleasure of knowing. Lots of love to you."

Samantha went on to wish Raj "success and happiness" on his special day. "Wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness... It's only onwards and upwards for you, as has been foretold," she wrote.

Take a look at what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on her Instagram story here:

Earlier in June, Samantha had dedicated an Instagram post to the on-screen character that she portrayed in The Family Man 2. She had dropped a picture of herself with the filmmaker duo on Instagram and complemented it with a long note. "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive," an excerpt from Samantha's caption read.

Check out the post here:

The Family Man 2 marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first Hindi project. She received a lot of appreciation for her role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the show.

Coming back to Raj Nidimoru, he is known for working in collaboration with filmmaker Krishna DK and they are collectively known as Raj and DK. The filmmaker duo are currently working on a thriller series featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.