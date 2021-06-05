The Family Man 2: What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wrote About Her Character Raji

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights The Family Man 2 premiered on Prime Video on Friday

Samantha plays the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji in it

"Raji will always be special," she wrote in an Instagram post

The much-awaited second season of The Family Man is finally here and it is special for many reasons - one of them is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's intense and stellar performance. The Family Man 2, Amazon Prime Video series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, who reprises his role as TASC officer Shrikant Tiwari, and Samantha, who portrays the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji on a suicide mission. For Samantha, Raji will "always be special." In an Instagram post on late Friday, after The Family Man premiered on Prime Video, the actress posted a picture of herself with Raj & DK and wrote that she "was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance" and she wants "Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed." The Family Man 2 marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's digital debut.

Samantha wrote: "Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy... RAJI will always be special. When Raj and DK approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time."

"I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in faraway lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds," she added.

For Samantha, "Raji's story is a tribute to those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war." Her post read: "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

In The Family Man 2, Priyamani (Srikant Tiwari's wife Suchitra), Sharib Hashmi (Srikant's partner J.K. Talpade), Shahab Ali (terrorist Sajid), Pawan Chopra (Srikant's boss Kulkarni Sharma), Sharad Kelkar (Suchitra's friend Arvind), Darshan Kumar (major Sameer), Shreya Dhanwanthary (intern Zoya) and Sunny Hinduja (Milind), among others reprised their roles.

The second season of the series features some new faces - Seema Biswas, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal and Ravindra Vijay.

The Family Man 2 is written by Suman Kumar, Suparn S Varma and Raj & DK.