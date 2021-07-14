This Is How Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Prepped' For Her Role In The Family Man 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her acting in the second season of The Family Man, has finally shared her secret "method" that she used for acing her role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter. The "method" for Samantha is as simple as a quick session of singing and dancing to her favourite song. No, we aren't kidding and yes, the detail has been shared by the actress herself. On Wednesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a BTS throwback video of herself, which was shot in her vanity room during the time when she was shooting for The Family Man 2. The video features Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed as her on-screen character of Raji. In the video, she can be seen singing a song and also dancing to its tune.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: "In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 Raj and DK. For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role.. Isssa method yo. Yes.. yessssss the voice." She also shared that she dedicates the video to all the "bad singers." Samantha wrote: "This one is for all the bad singers ... we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite active on social media, and she keeps treating her fans to pictures and video from her every day life. Recently, she dropped a picture of herself that features her dressed in her PJs. What's so special about the picture? The photographer. No, we aren't talking about Naga Chaitanya, the picture was actually clicked by Samantha's mother.

In terms of work, Samantha was last seen in the widely popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2. The show marked Samantha's first Hindi project.