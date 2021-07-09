What Makes This Pic Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu In PJs So Special? The Photographer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Hello there, Samantha Ruth Prabhu! The Family Man 2 actress shared a new update on Instagram and it is a gorgeous glimpse of her, what appears to be absolute no make-up and no filter mode. Samantha especially loved the photo, particularly because of the person behind the camera. Samantha's new entry is basically a glimpse of her through the eyes of her mother Ninette Prabhu. "Photo by mommy dearest," Samantha captioned the photo and added the heart icon. As is ritual with all of Samantha's posts, this one too received an overwhelming response from her Instafam. The general feeling on Instagram being: "Love your natural glow!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in PJs, is just being adorable on Instagram, courtesy her mom:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu s lucky to have a house full of photographers - her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, is often clicks candid moments for her, which she shares on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also makes up for Naga Chaitanya's silent presence on Instagram.

Revealing how much of a social media recluse Naga Chaitanya is, Samantha wrote this on Valentine's Day: "Got lucky with this one, Naga Chaitanya. For those of you asking for more pics of the both of us , the next scheduled date is Christmas.. Approvals pending for birthdays, anniversary etc etc."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the widely popular show The Family Man 2, which marked both her digital debut and also her maiden project in Hindi. Samantha was critically acclaimed for playing the role of a Tamil rebel in The Family Man 2, also starring Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha's list of upcoming films includes Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.