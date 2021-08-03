'The Chronicles Of Being Cute,' Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Pet Pooch Hash

Samantha and Hash in a still from the video. (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a super cute video with her pet pooch Hash on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The actress posted an Instagram video, which had visuals of Hash with a funny voiceover. Samantha breaks into a smile after seeing Hash's animated expressions in the video. The smile says it all. The star very aptly captioned the post: "The chronicles of being cute," adding a heart emoji to it. The comments section of her post was filled with comments like "so cute" and "aww." An Instagram user wrote: "Dead." Simply put, the video is too cute.

Samantha loves to share posts with her pet. Last month, she posted a video of herself with her dog and she wrote in her caption: "My goodboi and his balloon obsession. #hyderabadweatherisxoxoxo."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she is making headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. The Family Man 2 opened to stellar reviews and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu received massive praise for their performances in the series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.