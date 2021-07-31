Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Trending After Changing Name On Twitter And Instagram. Here's What It Says Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu found a top spot on the list of trends on Saturday, following an update she made on her Twitter and Instagram profiles. On Saturday, the Internet noticed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media accounts no longer read her full name - it's been changed from Samantha Akkineni to simply the first letter in her name "S." Samantha Ruth Prabhu is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, son of south superstar Nagarjuna. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most popular south actresses, has 17.8 million followers on Instagram while on Twitter, she has almost 9 million fans. Here's what the monikers on Samantha's Twitter and Instagram profiles look like now:

After Samantha changed her name to "S" on her social media profiles, fan theories pointed out that "S" is also the first letter of the title of her next film Shakuntalam, a mythological epic love story. Samantha portrays the role of Shakuntala in the film, which is written and directed by Gunasekhar.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu often trends for her slice-of-life Instagram posts, some of which also feature glimpses of her happy times with her husband Naga Chaitanya, and snippets from her work diaries.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Prime Video web show The Family Man 2, which marked her debut Hindi project. Samantha was singled out for her performance as a Tamil rebel. In terms of work, Samantha will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in upcoming Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan.