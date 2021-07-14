In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Video, A Glimpse Of Her Fabulous Garden

A still from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl/)

If you ever wondered how fabulous Samantha Ruth Prabhu's garden looks, this story is for you. On Wednesday, the actress gave us a sneak peek into her amazing garden. She actually shared a video of herself playing with her pet pooch Hash in her garden area. Samantha, who has always shown interest in gardening and has even come up with a terrace vegetable garden, looks pretty in a black and white top and black shorts in the video that featured the actress and her puppy playing with a balloon. The view of her green garden is a bonus for us.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee's web-series The Family Man 2. On Wednesday morning, she shared a BTS video from the sets of the show. The actress can be seen singing and dancing in her vanity van. Sharing the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: "In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 Raj and DK. For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role.. Isssa method yo. Yes.. yessssss the voice. This one is for all the bad singers ... we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO." Samantha plays the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji, who is on a suicide mission in The Family Man 2.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Oh! Baby, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others.