'Rest In Peace Bhau': Salman Khan's 5-Word Tribute To Nana Patekar

Salman Khan paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, October 8.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories to remember Nana and wrote, "Nanaaaaa... Rest in peace bhau."

Salman and Nana Patekar worked together in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas. Nana Patekar played Joseph, the father of Manisha Koirala's character, Annie, while Salman Khan played Raj.

Today, Salman was supposed to attend an event hosted by GB Realty, alongside Gurinder Bhatti, Chairman and Managing Director of GB Realty.

However, the event was postponed as a mark of respect.

Shah Rukh Khan also paid tribute to Nana Patekar via his X handle and remembered how he was initially awkward when he met him.

Recalling the moment, he wrote, "When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness, I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said 'hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai'!"

He added, "He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile. He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back."

Shah Rukh Khan also remembered Nana as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend, while recalling their games of carrom.

"He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories."

The actor said Nana's presence, laughter and affection would stay with everyone who knew him.

"Nana your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom. You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona' May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you."

Shah Rukh Khan ended his tribute by remembering Nana as both a masterful actor and a formidable carrom player.

"The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP."

Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar worked together in the 1992 romantic comedy Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, directed by Aziz Mirza. They also featured in the 2002 film, Shakti: The Power.

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

ALSO READ: 'Will Be Thrown Out If I Say Something Nasty': Why Nana Patekar Stayed Away From Politics