Sagarika Ghatge Shares Pic Of When She Was Wendell Rodricks' Showstopper

Sagarika Ghatge shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sagarikaghatge)

Highlights Wendell Rodricks died at his Goa residence on Wednesday

He was a celebrated fashion designer

He was 59

Wendell Rodricks died at his Goa residence yesterday at 59. After the news of his death, Bollywood celebrities, who worked with Wendell in the past, expressed grief on social media. Actress-model Sagarika Ghatge mourned the designer in her latest Instagram post and recalled how "encouraging and charming" he was during her "first show as a showstopper." Sharing a throwback photo, in which the actress can be seen walking the ramp with Wendell Rodricks, Sagarika wrote about the loving memories of the designer. "My first show as a show stopper straight after Chak De! India was released. I was so nervous and still remember that evening so clearly. Wendell, you were so encouraging and charming with the ever smiling look out to life," wrote Sagarika and added: "RIP Wendell. Prayers and strength to family and friends."

Sagarika Ghatge made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India and went on to appear in several fashion shows and films. She walked the ramp for Wendell Rodricks on several occasions.

Lara Dutta also shared a heartfelt note for Wendell Rodricks on Instagram. The actress, who represented the designer at several fashion shows in the past, wrote: "Wendell Rodricks was a very special human being who always left a place better than when he entered into it. He truly lived with Joie de vivre and his warmth, genuineness and generosity of spirit always endeared all who had the privilege of knowing him." Lara, in her post, described Wendell as a "friend, a lover of art and an activist" and wrote: "He was many things, friend, designer extraordinaire, lover of art, music and literature, guardian of culture and history, activist, impeccable host.. Rest in peace, dear Wendell. You will always be remembered and treasured and loved. Strength and love to you dear Jerome Marrel at this time."

Wendell was among the few invitees who attended Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's wedding in Goa. Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

Neena Gupta, in her tribute to the designer, stated that Wendell helped her designer daughter Masaba Gupta to establish a career in the fashion industry. Neena posted a video, in which she can be heard talking about her "close" bonding with Wendell and how she's deeply saddened by his death. "I feel sad for his partner Jerome, who is also an amazing person," Neena can be heard saying in the clip.

Masaba Gupta, who is also a well-known designer, called Wendell a 'proud dad' in her heart-wrenching post and wrote: "What do I even say? Lost a 'proud dad' and my dear sir. Can't get myself to say goodbye in person today so will save that for another time when I see you on the other side."

Kim Sharma also remembered Wendell Rodricks in an emotional post on Instagram.

Wendell Rodricks was associated with several social causes. He was also active on the issues of environment and gay rights. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the government in 2014. Wendell Rodricks is survived by his partner Jerome Marrel.