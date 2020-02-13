Wendell Rodricks Was Why I Moved To Mumbai At 18: Anushka Sharma Pays Tribute To Designer

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Wendell Rodricks died at his Goa home on Wednesday

He was 59

Anushka Sharma mourned the designer on social media

Anushka Sharma paid a tribute to designer Wendell Rodricks, who died at his Goa home on Wednesday evening. Mr Rodricks was 59. On Thursday, the actress remembered the celebrated designer in a heart-wrenching Instagram post and shared an old picture from a fashion show, in which she can be seen walking the ramp with him. Anushka accompanied her post with an emotional note, in which she described Wendell Rodricks as "one of the most iconic and original designers in fashion." She mourned the designer with these words: "Woke up in New Zealand to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic and original designers in fashion and a champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind and encouraging."

The actress, who had her first modelling assignment for Wendell Rodricks in the year 2007, added in her post: "He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends."

Anushka Sharma began her career as a model and walked the ramp for Wendell Rodricks' Les Vamps Show at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2007. She was picked by the designer to be his finale model at the Spring Summer Collection that year.

Apart from Anushka Sharma, several other Bollywood celebrities also mourned the designer and paid tribute to him on social media. Malaika Arora, in her post, described Wendell Rodricks as "a master couturier" and herself as "his muse." She wrote: "RIP, our dearest Wendell Rodricks. I first sat and cried, and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed just thinking of all the beautiful, beautiful memories and moments we shared."

Model-actress Namrata Shirodkar also dug out a photo of Wendell Rodricks and wrote: "We will miss you Wendell. Sending you love and light. RIP."

Actress Waluscha De Sousa, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Richa Chadha, Rahul Khanna and Pooja Bedi also shared fond memories of the designer on social media.

Your demise leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. May you RIP #WendellRodricks. You will be missed. — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 12, 2020

Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family ! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 12, 2020

A trip to Goa felt incomplete without visiting #WendellRodricks. Such style & hospitality! I'll never forget the exquisite meals at his homes, sunset cocktails on his boat, his passion for protecting the environment & his devotion to his dogs. Wishing @jeromegoa strength & peace. — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 12, 2020

To my dearest @Wendellrodricks@jeromegoa . It's way too soon to say goodbye.... cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U #RIPWendellpic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

Other than his remarkable work as a designer, Wendell Rodricks was also known for featuring in several Bollywood films such as Boom (2003), Fashion (2008) and Fan (2016). He was also known for his activism for gay rights.