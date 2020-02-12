Tributes Pour In For Wendell Rodricks; 'Indian Fashion Just Lost A Legend,' Post Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal, Diana Penty And Others

Diana Penty with Wendell Rodricks (courtesy dianapenty)

Bollywood celebs remembered celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks with heart-felt posts on social media. Tributes and fond memories poured in from the likes of Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Arjun Rampal, Waluscha De Sousa, Richa Chadha and others. Malaika Arora, who closely worked with the Goa-based designer, described him as "A master couturier" and herself as the "muse". "RIP, our dearest Wendell Rodricks. I first sat and cried, and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed just thinking of all the beautiful, beautiful memories and moments we shared," wrote Malaika. Diana Penty, who also began her career as a model, wrote a lengthy note remembering Wendell Rodricks: My dearest Wendell, I can't believe you are no longer with us. Indian fashion has just lost a pioneer, a visionary and a legend. You were the force that introduced me to the world of fashion over 10 years ago... believing in me more than I did in myself. I will never forget those times. Will miss you dearly. RIP in paradise." Meanwhile, Waluscha De Sousa wrote about being "discovered" by Wendell Rodricks when she was just 16.

Arjun Rampal, whose ex-wife Mehr Jessia modelled for Wendell Rodricks' first ever collection, also remembered the designer. "This is such sad, sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile...you will be missed Wendell," he wrote. "Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks," Richa Chadha tweeted.

Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family ! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 12, 2020

The Fashion Design Council Of India mourned the loss of a gem of the "fashion fraternity" with this tweet: "FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you."

Wendell Rodricks was also mourned by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in their condolence tweets.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India's most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf - VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

Wendell Rodricks, also known for his social activism, died at his Colvale residence in Goa on Wednesday. He was 59.