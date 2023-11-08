Malaika Arora Makes For A Vibrant Muse In Lime Tones For Wendell Rodricks X Amit Aggarwal's Fashion Collaboration

Malaika Arora Plays A Vibrant Muse For Wendell Rodricks X Amit Aggarwal

Runway presentations and designer collaborations are paving the way for trends to come. The latest in line to draw inspiration from is Wendell Rodricks X Amit Aggarwal's collection that just dropped recently. Wendell Rodricks' runway presentations have always been a sight for the fashion fanatics and Amit Aggarwal's ode to him with this collection sees him pay homage to the late Indian fashion designer. Apart from the bright, tremendous silhouettes, what grabbed attention was Malaika Arora, who played the perfect muse. She embodied the flair like a total pro. Her first look featured a perfect balance of bright hues and glitz. The maximal elements amalgamated with simple silhouettes brought out a fabulous concoction. She looked stunning in an open lime green flowy cape with an embellished mini skirt.

For the second look, Malaika looked stunning in an emerald green monochrome number. The fluidity of the silhouette did all the talking. The plunging neckline number came with the most minimal details that stood out brilliantly. The thigh-high slit and the minimal cutout style on the torso added an oomph-oozing element to the look. Not to miss her muted deep maroon nails that contrasted so well with the green style.

The collection featured some impeccable bright monochromes that seem like a great way to kickstart the party season