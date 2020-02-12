Designer Wendell Rodricks Dies In Goa At 59

An old photo of Wendell Rodricks from his Instagram (courtesy wendellrodricks )

Celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks died at his home in Goa on Wednesday. The designer was at his Colvale residence in Goa at the time of his death. The Fashion Design Council Of India mourned Wendell Rodricks in a tweet, writing: "FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you."

Apart from his remarkable body of work as a designer, Wendell Rodricks is also known for being associated with social causes. Wendell Rodricks was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014.

Wendell Rodricks' association with Bollywood extended beyond stars endorsing his creations. He featured in a cameo in 2003 film Boom and also starred in the 2002 television play True West. He made an appearance in Priyanka Chopra's 2008 film Fashion.