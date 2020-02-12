Malaika Arora, Wendell Rodricks' 'Muse' Of Many Years, Mourns Designer: 'Cried And Then Laughed'

Malaika with Wendell Rodricks (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, whose association with Wendell Rodricks began during her initial days as a model and transformed into friendship, mourned the designer in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Malaika, who even features on the cover of Wendell Rodricks' autobiography The Green Room, remembered her friend, her favourite designer, with a throwback photo and these words: "A master couturier and his muse. RIP, our dearest Wendell Rodricks." A grieving Malaika added in her post: "I first sat and cried, and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed just thinking of all the beautiful, beautiful memories and moments we shared."

Read Malaika Arora's post remembering Wendell Rodricks here. Within minutes, Malaika's post was flooded with comments remembering Wendell Rodricks, from the likes of her sister Amrita Arora, designer Vikram Phadnis and others.

Wendell Rodricks was part of Malaika Arora's close-knit circle of friends - they were often spotted catching up in Maximum City. Malaika recurrently represented the designer at the Lakme Fashion Week, apart from wearing his creations for events and parties. Malaika was also part of Wendell Rodricks' celebratory party after he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014. Malaika Arora is also the one who passed on Deepika Padukone's name to Farah Khan as per Wendell Rodricks' suggestion for Om Shanti Om that marked Deepika's debut film.

Wendell Rodricks was also mourned by the likes of model-actress Waluscha De Sousa, who wrote: "I owe everything I am today to you," in an emotional post. Arjun Rampal, whose ex-wife Mehr Jessia modelled for Wendell Rodricks' first ever collection, also remembered the designer.

Wendell Rodricks, also known for his social activism, died at his Colvale residence in Goa on Wednesday. He was 59.