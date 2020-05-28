Lisa Ray Celebrates Designer Wendell Rodricks On His 60th Birth Anniversary

A file photo of Lisa with Wendell Rodricks. (courtesy: lisaniray)

Highlights Wendell Rodricks died in February this year

"What's not to celebrate?" wrote Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray walked the ramp for Wendell Rodricks on several occasions

Model-turned-actress Lisa Ray paid an emotional tribute to late designer Wendell Rodricks on his 60th death anniversary on Thursday. Sharing a throwback picture of herself along with the legendary designer, Lisa Ray, who walked the ramp for him on multiple occasions, wrote: "Today is Wendell's 60th birthday. He has left a wondrous legacy for anyone to imbibe. What's not to celebrate? Love you mon ami." Wendell Rodricks died at his Goa home on February 12, this year. He was an active campaigner for gay rights and is survived by his partner Jerome Marrel.

This is what Lisa Ray posted:

Several Bollywood stars and fashion icons paid tribute to the late designer on social media a few days after his death in February. Anushka Sharma, who was spotted by the late designer at a fashion show in Bengaluru, in an extensive post, wrote: "He was one of the most iconic and original designers in fashion and a champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bengaluru at a fashion show and was gracious, kind and encouraging."

Malaika Arora, Wendell Rodricks' muse for many years, wrote in her eulogy piece: "The master couturier and his muse. I first sat and cried and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed, just thinking of all the beautiful memories and moments we shared."

Besides designing and activism, Wendell Rodricks made cameo appearances in Bollywood films such as Boom (2003), Fashion (2008), which starred Priyanka Chopra, and Fan (2016). He was awarded the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian honour - in 2014.