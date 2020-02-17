Wendell Rodricks' Husband Jerome Marrel Remembers The Late Designer. Read His Post

A file photograph of Wendell Rodricks. (Image courtesy: wendellrodricks )

Almost a week after Wendell Rodricks' death, his husband Jerome Marrel posted an emotional note on the late fashion designer's Instagram profile. On Monday, Jerome thanked all the friends and well-wishers for their condolences and wrote that he will be replying to all the messages soon. He wrote: "Adieu, Wendell! I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon." Wendell Rodricks married Jerome in Paris in the year 2002.

Wendell Rodricks died at his Goa home at the age of 59, last week. Several Bollywood stars and fashion icons paid tribute to the late designer on social media. Anushka Sharma, who was spotted by the late designer at a fashion show in Bangalore, in an extensive post, wrote: "He was one of the most iconic and original designers in fashion and a champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind and encouraging."

An emotional Malaika Arora - Wendelll Rodricks' muse for many years, shared a throwback picture with the designer and wrote: "The master couturier and his muse. I first sat and cried and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed , just thinking of all the beautiful memories and moments we shared."

Besides his remarkable works as a designer, Wendell Rodricks worked extensively towards gay rights. He made cameo appearances in Bollywood films such as Boom (2003), Fashion (2008) and Fan (2016). He was awarded the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian honour by the government in 2014.