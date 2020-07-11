'Sab Badal Chuka Hai:' A Scene From Arjun Kapoor's Work Diaries

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who resumed work after 4 months, shared a glimpse from his work diaries on his Instagram profile on Saturday morning. The 35-year-old actor posted a photograph which appears to be from a photoshoot, where the photographer and everyone on the sets can be seen wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) gears and masks. Sharing the picture from his work setting, the 2 States actor wrote: "Every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months. Sab badal chuka hai (everything has changed). New world order accepted."

During his stay at home, Arjun Kapoor kept his Instafam entertained by sharing posts from different facets of his life on social media. He frequently posted pictures and videos with his pet pooch Max. Earlier this week, he posted a picture of Max and he wrote in the caption: "What's up human still at home? Want to click me again.... Chalo cool I'll smile this time."

Arjun Kapoor, son of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade and he has featured in films such as 2 States, Gunday, Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan among others. The actor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra.