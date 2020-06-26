Malaika Arora's Birthday Post For Arjun Kapoor Shines Brighter Than The Sun

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Kareena, Anshula and Sonam also shared birthday posts for Arjun

"You bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives," Sonam wrote

You're that light that manages to shine through all darkness: Anshula

Birthday wishes are pouring in for actor Arjun Kapoor, 35 today. Malaika Arora is among the many who shared birthday post for the actor on social media. "Happy birthday my sunshine," she captioned a sun-kissed picture of the Ishaqzaade actor. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite sometime now and they frequently share loved-up pictures of each other on social media. They also do not refrain from pulling each others' leg on the Internet, for the amusement of their Instafam but more on that later.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story for Arjun Kapoor:

A screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

During the lockdown, which was imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora frequently trended for their social media exchanges on Instagram. On Janta Curfew, the couple were spotted clapping together from the balcony to cheer for Covid-19 fighters.

Apart from Malaika, actress Kareena Kapoor who co-starred with Arjun in Ki & Ka have wished the actor on social media. Arjun's sister Anshula also wrote a lengthy post for her brother and said, "You're that light that manages to shine through all darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark." Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor also shared an emotional post and she wrote, "You bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 2019 film Panipat while he's awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.