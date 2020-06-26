Malaika Arora's Birthday Post For Arjun Kapoor Shines Brighter Than The Sun

Highlights
- Kareena, Anshula and Sonam also shared birthday posts for Arjun
- "You bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives," Sonam wrote
- You're that light that manages to shine through all darkness: Anshula
Birthday wishes are pouring in for actor Arjun Kapoor, 35 today. Malaika Arora is among the many who shared birthday post for the actor on social media. "Happy birthday my sunshine," she captioned a sun-kissed picture of the Ishaqzaade actor. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite sometime now and they frequently share loved-up pictures of each other on social media. They also do not refrain from pulling each others' leg on the Internet, for the amusement of their Instafam but more on that later.
Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story for Arjun Kapoor:
During the lockdown, which was imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora frequently trended for their social media exchanges on Instagram. On Janta Curfew, the couple were spotted clapping together from the balcony to cheer for Covid-19 fighters.
Apart from Malaika, actress Kareena Kapoor who co-starred with Arjun in Ki & Ka have wished the actor on social media. Arjun's sister Anshula also wrote a lengthy post for her brother and said, "You're that light that manages to shine through all darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark." Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor also shared an emotional post and she wrote, "You bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through."
Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You've given me your strength when I've had none of my own. You've always been there to catch me before I fall, you've taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You've held my hand through fire and every storm that's come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You've never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can't breathe without her. You've given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You've moved heaven and earth to make sure I'm taken care of and loved. You're the reason I've never felt like I'm alone. You're that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don't ever want to live in a world that you're not in. Love you to infinity. I've got your back, and you've got mine. Always and forever
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 2019 film Panipat while he's awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.