Ryan Reynolds' Post For Jennifer Garner: "She Has A Blackbelt In Nice"

In Marvel's new release Deadpool & Wolverine, Jennifer Garner's Elektra had a cameo appearance. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the lead role alongside Hugh Jackman, shared a special post for the actress on Instagram and he wrote, "This Jennifer Garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance." Ryan, who has previously worked with Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project, added, "I've worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can't hide one detail."

He signed off the post with these words, "I don't care how talented someone is, you can't hide humanity. She's not only one of my favourite performers, she's one of my favourite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever." Jennifer Garner commented on the post, "I'll fight bad guys for you any day, Ryan Reynolds, thank you so much for having me and for your years of kindness and generosity."

See the post here:

Ryan Reynolds also shared a special post for Channing Tatum, who has a cameo in the film and he wrote, "Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play. His story is similar to my road on Deadpool - in that Chan spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen. Remy LeBeau is grafted to his soul and needs to come out and deal. Some characters can only exist with a one in a billion pairing and this is it. Gambit found his author in Chan. He's one of the coolest, smartest characters in Comics and still largely unexplored."

Ryan added, "Having the chance to say goodbye to some of these heroes is as important as having new characters to root for... and rooting for Gambit is easy. Rooting for Chan is even easier. He's one of the greatest, hardest working, kindest people in this entire industry. I couldn't be more thrilled to see Channing Tatum pull Gambit from the dead and bring him to life at the perfect time and perfect way."

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third instalment in the Deadpool series. The first two films were released in 2016 and 2018. The movie, headlined by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.