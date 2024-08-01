<i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Film Earns Rs 84 Crore In India

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine continues to see a dip at the Indian box office. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, has minted ₹5.50 crore (across all languages) on day 6, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total Indian box office collection of Marvel Cinematic Studio's latest offering stands at ₹84.50 crore, the report added. Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in the celebrated franchise. The first two films – Deadpool and Deadpool 2 – were released in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Deadpool & Wolverine saw an “overall 13.62% English occupancy on Wednesday,” the report added. Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand and Matthew Macfadyen are also part of the film.

On Deadpool & Wolverine release day (July 26), pop icon Taylor Swift, who shares an amazing bond with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, dropped her review on Instagram Stories. She said, “Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!? TICKETS”. Read all about it here.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Deadpool & Wolverine 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, the film “throws a surfeit of mashed-up ingredients our way - pulpy violence, profanities, bawdy one-liners, fan service cameos, a plethora of variants of both superheroes, meta-narrative winks and fourth wall breaches.”

He added, “The timeline that Deadpool inhabits and of which Wolverine is the "anchor being" faces total extinction. That translates not only to the annihilation of a whole world but also to the end of all the people that the self-healing Wade Wilson/Deadpool loves. Hence the superhero's desperation to bring Logan/Wolverine back to life and team up with him to save the world.”