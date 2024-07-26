Advertisement

Taylor Swift Reviews Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine: "A Wild Escape From Reality"

Deadpool & Wolverine has been directed by Shawn Levy

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Taylor Swift Reviews Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's <i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i>: "A Wild Escape From Reality"
Taylor Swift (L) and Ryan Reynolds Jackman (R). (courtesy: vancityreynolds)
New Delhi:

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine. Oh c'mon. The film was released today. Fans have been sharing their reviews on social media platforms. No, we are not complaining at all. Now, the latest one to join the bandwagon is no other than pop icon Taylor Swift. The singer has shared her review on Instagram Stories.

Along with a picture featuring herself, Ryan Reynolds, his wife, actress Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift wrote, “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!? TICKETS”.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Deadpool & Wolverine has been directed by Shawn Levy. The film also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jon Favreau, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Leslie Uggams.

In his review for NDTV,  Saibal Chatterjee gave Deadpool & Wolverine 2.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “Deadpool & Wolverine throws a surfeit of mashed-up ingredients our way - pulpy violence, profanities, bawdy one-liners, fan service cameos, a plethora of variants of both superheroes, meta-narrative winks and fourth wall breaches. The manic medley alternates between the deferential and the irreverent and adds up to a raucous, rollicking concoction that rattles along at a dizzying pace, leaving little room for exposition for the benefit of those that might be new to the game. But Deadpool & Wolverine, what with its plethora of in-jokes, may not be for everybody anyway.”

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deadpool & Wolverine, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Transformers One Trailer: Chris Hemsworth-Scarlett Johansson's Animated Film Is A Cinematic Treat
Taylor Swift Reviews Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's <i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i>: "A Wild Escape From Reality"
Taylor Swift's "Mind Is Blown" After Debuting At No 1 On Billboard 200 With <i>The Tortured Poets Department</i>
Next Article
Taylor Swift's "Mind Is Blown" After Debuting At No 1 On Billboard 200 With The Tortured Poets Department
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;