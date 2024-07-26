Taylor Swift Reviews Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's <i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i>: "A Wild Escape From Reality"

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine. Oh c'mon. The film was released today. Fans have been sharing their reviews on social media platforms. No, we are not complaining at all. Now, the latest one to join the bandwagon is no other than pop icon Taylor Swift. The singer has shared her review on Instagram Stories.

Along with a picture featuring herself, Ryan Reynolds, his wife, actress Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift wrote, “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!? TICKETS”.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been directed by Shawn Levy. The film also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jon Favreau, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Leslie Uggams.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Deadpool & Wolverine 2.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “Deadpool & Wolverine throws a surfeit of mashed-up ingredients our way - pulpy violence, profanities, bawdy one-liners, fan service cameos, a plethora of variants of both superheroes, meta-narrative winks and fourth wall breaches. The manic medley alternates between the deferential and the irreverent and adds up to a raucous, rollicking concoction that rattles along at a dizzying pace, leaving little room for exposition for the benefit of those that might be new to the game. But Deadpool & Wolverine, what with its plethora of in-jokes, may not be for everybody anyway.”