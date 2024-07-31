<i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report On Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film

After a strong opening weekend, the box office figures of Deadpool & Wolverine experienced a decline on its first Monday and Tuesday. On day 5, the Shawn Levy directorial minted ₹6.25 crore (all languages) according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the sci-fi action movie has collected ₹78.95 crore at the Indian box office. In addition to the leading duo Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand and Matthew Macfadyen. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise, with the first two films released in 2016 and 2018.

Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine Ryan Reynolds' wife, actress Blake Lively gave a shout-out to her husband. In the initial frame, we can see Ryan in his Deadpool avatar. He is sharing a sweet kiss with Blake. Up next, the actress dropped a video to describe how Deadpool “is married to a millennial girl in real life.” The video featured a compilation of clips from the Deadpool series with multiple millennial references such as Avril Lavigne, Harry Potter, Frozen, Celine Dion, NSYNC, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, My Little Pony, summer balayage, Judy Blume, and Deadpool's signature meta humour.

In the note attached to the post, Blake Lively gave another millennial reference. She wrote, “Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand Ryan Reynolds.”

Read her full note below:

A day before Deadpool & Wolverine's release, pop artist Taylor Swift also posted an elaborate note on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!? TICKETS”. Click here to read in detail.

In India, Deadpool & Wolverine has been screened in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The movie has been collectively produced by Kevin Feige, Lauren Shuler Donner, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy under the banners of Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment.