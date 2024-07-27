<i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Gets A Stellar Start

Deadpool & Wolverine finally hit the big screens on Friday (July 26). On day 1, the film, directed by Shawn Levy, minted Rs 21.5 crore at the Indian box office, according to a Sacnilk report. Deadpool & Wolverine has been screened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand and Matthew Macfadyen. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the third instalment in the Deadpool series. The first two movies were released in 2016 and 2018. Deadpool & Wolverine has been jointly bankrolled by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort and 21 Laps Entertainment.

A day ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's release, pop-star Taylor Swift shared a special post to give a shout-out to the movie. In the picture, posted on her Instagram stories, the singer is seen alongside Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and his wife, actress Blake Lively. In her caption, Taylor wrote, “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!? TICKETS”. Click here to read in detail.

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Deadpool & Wolverine 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “More meta than matter, Deadpool & Wolverine rips open the bosom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pokes fun at and pays tribute to what the 20th Century Fox era produced, and then, with an eye on an enduring reinvention that can energise and extend the genre, proceeds to transplant the two titular superheroes into its heart.”