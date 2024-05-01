Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Aayush Sharma's Film's Report Card

A still from Ruslaan. (courtesy: aaysharma)

Ruslaan's box office numbers have seen a slight growth on its first Tuesday. On day 5, the film earned Rs 55 lakh, as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the action film has collected Rs 3.32 crore (including day 6 collections so far). Directed by Karan Butani, the movie features Aayush Sharma in the titular role. He plays the son of a dead terrorist, who is adopted by a police officer and wants to become a true patriot. The movie also features Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malvade, Sangay Tsheltrim, Jagapathi Babu, and Manish Gaharwar in important roles. Ruslaan has been produced under KK Radhamohan's Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 4 box office collection of Ruslaan. In his note, Taran wrote, “#Ruslaan finds flavour at single screens mainly, Day 4 [Mon] is at par with Day 1 [Fri]… Multiplexes [urban centres] are dull… However, the 4-day total is extremely low… #Mumbai and #DelhiUP *circuits* have contributed approx 53% of #India biz so far [till Mon].”

Mentioning the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Fri 79 lacs, Sat 93 lacs, Sun 1.11 cr, Mon 73 lacs. Total: Rs 3.56 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ruslaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “The biggest problem with films like Ruslaan is that they never have anything that could allow the audience to feel that they are watching it for the first time. The lack of novelty and the bordering-on-the-bombastic dialogues give the film a core that is so vacuous that it can hold nothing at all. To be fair, Aayush Sharma spares no effort to pull off the action sequences - the performance bears strays signs that he is evolving as an actor - but he is still found significantly wanting in terms of emoting prowess.”

“He is especially shown up in the presence of Jagapathi Babu, who pulls his histrionic weight to far greater effect despite being saddled with unconvincing situations and lines. The other actors in the cast are painted into a corner from where they have no chance of escaping.” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Ruslaan was released on April 26.