Rupali Ganguly Remembers Satish Shah With Iconic <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Moments

Satish Shah's death has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. The veteran actor died on Saturday at the age of 74. The news of his demise was first confirmed by director Ashoke Pandit, following which P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre also issued an official statement.

Satish Shah's Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-stars, from Ratna Pathak Shah to Rupali Ganguly, were seen arriving for his cremation. Rupali Ganguly, who was extremely close to Satish Shah and his family, was seen breaking down. She was also deeply emotional at the prayer meet held yesterday in honour of the veteran actor.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share some clips from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai featuring Satish Shah in his iconic character Indravadan Sarabhai.

She also shared an AI-generated video of Satish Shah, which ended with the message, "Thank you for everything, Satish Shah, sir."

About Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai﻿ is a popular Indian television sitcom that aired in 2004. It starred an ensemble cast comprising Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar.

The show revolved around the Sarabhai family, an upper-class Gujarati household from Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai, whose daughter-in-law hails from a middle-class Delhi background.

As for the late actor Satish Shah, his diverse filmography includes popular hits such as the satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1.

Satish Shah's Cremation Held In Mumbai

The last rites of Satish Shah were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the film industry attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the actor.

His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah arrived at the crematorium, along with Ratna's husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak.

Additionally, Deepak Parashar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan were also present at the funeral.

Satish Shah's Prayer Meet

The entertainment fraternity came together on Monday (October 27) to honour the late veteran actor Satish Shah, whose legacy in Indian cinema and television continues to inspire generations. A prayer meet was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, where prominent figures from showbiz gathered to pay their final tributes.

The solemn event saw the presence of several leading filmmakers and actors, including Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, and Shatrughan Sinha, who arrived to offer condolences. Among those who attended were Johny Lever, Poonam Dhillon, Bhuvan Bam, and Padmini Kolhapure.

