Video: <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Cast Sings Show's Title Track As They Bid An Emotional Farewell To Satish Shah

The lead cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai paid an emotional tribute to Satish Shah by singing the title track of the show at the cremation ground in Mumbai on Sunday.

The veteran actor died due to kidney-related complications at the age of 74 on Saturday.

Emotional Farewell From The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Family

The main cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia, Deven Bhojani, and others, attended the final rites in Mumbai.

During the ceremony, Rupali Ganguly broke down in tears, crying inconsolably, while JD Majethia was seen comforting her. Rajesh Kumar and Sumeet Raghavan were also teary-eyed as they prayed in front of Satish Shah's body at the cremation ground.

"We love you, Satish Bhai. We will miss you forever," said Jamnadas Majethia on behalf of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast while concluding the musical farewell.

JD Majethia Remembers Satish Shah

Following the emotional goodbye, Jamnadas Majethia, speaking on behalf of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family, paid tribute to the late actor by calling the cast his "extended family".

While speaking to ANI, Majethia said, "Satish ji was a very good artist. He was a good person and a wizard who possessed knowledge about everything."

The cast of the popular sitcom remembered the late actor and urged fans to celebrate his legacy.

"Satish ji was a person who should be celebrated. We (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast) have always been like a family to him and will remain so in the future. It is our tribute to him," added Majethia.

About Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a popular Indian television sitcom that aired in 2004. It starred an ensemble cast comprising Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar.

The show revolved around the Sarabhai family, an upper-class Gujarati household from Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai, whose daughter-in-law hails from a middle-class Delhi background.

As for the late actor Satish Shah, his diverse filmography includes popular hits such as the satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1.

