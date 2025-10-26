Watch: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Co-Star Satish Shah's Last Rites

Satish Shah's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The veteran actor died on Saturday at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. His last rites were performed today (October 26) at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Among those paying their final respects was his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rupali Ganguly.

A video circulating online shows Rupali standing at the crematorium in front of the body, visibly breaking down in tears and appearing inconsolable.

Rupali and Satish's co-star Deven Bhojani and the show's producer JD Majethia were also seen in the video, along with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh.

On Saturday, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Satish Shah's death to NDTV.

He said, "With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects. I was coming back from Piyush Pandey's last rites when my family informed me about Satish's passing."

Satish Shah's Career At A Glance

Satish Shah started his film journey in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He became widely recognised for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Over the years, the actor appeared in more than 250 films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On TV, Satish Shah first gained fame with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He went on to appear in popular shows like Filmy Chakkar (1995) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004). His role as Indravadhan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai earned him huge appreciation.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor And Others Pay Tributes To Satish Shah: "Rest In Glory"