Mona Singh Opens Up About Rejecting Rupali Ganguly-Led <i>Anupamaa</i>: "I Didn't Want To Continue Doing TV"

Mona Singh is currently basking in the success of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She also had another recent OTT release titled Thode Door Thode Paas. However, the actress revealed that years ago she was approached for the hugely popular television show Anupamaa, which ultimately went ahead with Rupali Ganguly.

What's Happening

Mona Singh candidly shared that she had decided not to do television anymore when she was approached for Anupamaa years ago.

The actress said, "I was approached for Anupamaa years ago. But by then, I had decided that I didn't want to continue doing TV. Hence, I declined the show."

She added, "I'm really happy for Rupali and Rajan Shahi﻿. She is doing such a fabulous job. I think that role was meant for her, and she has owned it beautifully."

On Consciously Choosing Roles

The 44-year-old further explained that she has never taken on any role merely to be 'seen.'

She said, "For me, what matters is whether the role makes me happy and connects with me. I don't want to regret my decisions later or carry any negative energy on set."

Mona Singh In The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Mona Singh essayed the character of Neeta Singh, Aasmaan Singh's (Lakshya) on-screen mother. She played a crucial part in delivering a major twist in the climax of the series, which made all the difference to the show's success.

The actress has been showered with praise ever since, especially after the show was warmly received by viewers.

In A Nutshell

Mona Singh opened up about why she rejected Anupamaa years ago, which went on to become a massive success with Rupali Ganguly in the lead. She also shared insights into her approach to selecting roles on OTT platforms.

