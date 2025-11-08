Mona Singh Recalls Filming Kissing Scene With Bobby Deol In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Climax: "It Was Tricky"

Aryan Khan's reimagining of the 90s song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt, featuring Bobby Deol, was among the most talked-about climaxes in The Ba***ds of Bollywood in recent times. Mona Singh recently revealed how Aryan had directed her to perform as though she were alongside Bobby Deol in the song, before being placed in the archival footage using VFX. She also shared how tricky it was to film the sequence, which included a kissing scene with Bobby Deol.

In a conversation with Zoom, Mona Singh confirmed that she indeed danced for the music video, which added a major twist to the plot of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Mona Singh said, "It was tricky because I had to match the framing of the original song. Even the kiss I gave to Bobby - I was doing that with a man dressed in a full blue costume! I looked at him and thought, 'Am I really doing this?' Aryan kept showing me every move. He's so sure of what he wants, and his comic timing is excellent."

Mona Singh laughed as she recalled how the finale episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood had shocked everyone.

The actress continued, "So many of my friends and producers called me late at night after watching the last scene. Everyone said, 'What the hell? Yeh kya hai?' It was such a crazy climax."

Aryan Khan made fantastic use of VFX by replacing one of the two dancers in Bobby Deol's iconic song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt with Mona Singh.

The original dancer was Bhanu Khan, a popular background performer from the 1990s who featured in several hit songs. In Gupt, Bhanu Khan played a glamorous bartender seen matching steps with Bobby Deol as Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela begins. She is the woman in the white dress whom Aryan Khan digitally replaced with Mona Singh using VFX.

Produced by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet unpredictable world of Bollywood.

