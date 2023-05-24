Rupali Ganguly Attends Anupamaa Co-Star Nitesh Pandey's Funeral

Rupali Ganguly pictured at Nitesh Pandey's funeral.

Actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri near Nashik in Maharashtra. He died at the age of 50. TV star Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Nitesh Pandey in the popular TV show Anupamaa, was pictured at the actor's funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. This morning, Rupali Ganguly paid her tribute to the late actor in a Twitter entry and she wrote, "I am numb .... Can't believe this #NiteshPandey." Rupali Ganguly also lost her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh recently.

Read Rupali Ganguly's tweet here:

I am numb .... Can't believe this #NiteshPandey — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 24, 2023

On Wednesday, members of the Indian film as well as the television industry paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Kritika Kamra, Dahaad star Gulshan Devaiah, Baa Bahu Aur Baby star Deven Bhojani, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actors Manoj Bajpayee, Khushwant Walia, Rajkummar Rao, Nakuul Mehta paid tribute to the late actor in their respective social media posts.

During the course of his career, Nitesh Pandey had appeared in TV shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani and Durgesh Nandini, to name a few.

Besides his television roles, Nitesh Pandey starred in multiple films including Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla among others. Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara are few of his last works. He also had a production house.