To Nitesh Pandey, Tributes From Gulshan Devaiah, Hansal Mehta, Kritika Kamra And Others

The sudden death of Bollywood actor Nitesh Pandey in a hotel room in Nashik sent shockwaves through the film and television fraternity on Wednesday morning. Following the news of the death, the 50-year-old actor's friends and co-stars from the Bollywood industry paid tribute to the late actor. One of the first to react was Nitesh Pandey's industry friend Ashwin Mushran, who left a heartfelt note on Twitter. It read, "lost a friend and a genuinely lovely person today. I'm so sorry to hear of your passing #niteshpandey. We spoke a few days ago and you said "Let's meet Ashwin...Nahin toh zindagi bhar phone par baat karenge(Let's meet Ashwin...or we will continue talking over the call) I guess we won't now. Travel to the other side in peace my friend."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, while commenting on the death of Aditya Singh Rajput, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Nitesh Pandey in the span of 2-3 days, wrote on Twitter, "Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families."

Actress Kritika Kamra, who worked with Nitesh Pandey in the television serial Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and the upcoming web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, remembered the actor as an "effortless actor" and an "affable person". She wrote, "got a chance to work with #NiteshPandey first years back on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and recently again on Gyaarah Gyaarah. Effortless actor and an affable person. Truly shocked by his passing. Been thinking about the time I spent with him on a shoot. Will miss him."

Dahaad star Gulshan Devaiah in his tribute to the actor wrote, "Nitesh Pandey: 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023. Goodbye, sir."

Baa Bahu Aur Baby star Deven Bhojani also paid tribute to the actor. He wrote, "this can't be true but it is. Friend, colleague, and talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2 am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace, Nitesh."

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, "sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun-loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri. His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones. Om Shanti."

Nitesh Pandey, who worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri near Nashik on Wednesday morning. Nitesh Pandey's brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar while talking to ETimes, said, "My brother-in-law is no more. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock. We have gone numb." Siddharth Nagar also noted that his brother-law was a "lively person" adding that, "I don't think he had a history of any heart ailment." The investigation into the cause of the death is still underway.

The news of Nitesh Pandey's death comes a few hours after Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident.

Nitesh Pandey has many films and serials to his credit, some of those include Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Durgesh Nandini and Justajoo. He was most recently seen on Anupamaa. Nitesh Pandey also worked in films like Badhaai Do, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and Rangoon.