Rumoured Couple Harshvardhan Rane And Kim Sharma's Bike Ride Pic Is Viral

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma in Mumbai

Highlights Harshvardhan was pictured on the bike with Kim riding pillion Kim also attended the screening of Harshvardhan's Paltan Over the weekend, they were spotted presumably after a brunch date

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma, who are reportedly dating, are painting Mumbai city red with their latest outing pictures. After being spotted hand-in-hand over the weekend, the rumoured couple were photographed last night enjoying a bike ride, reportedly after a dinner date. Their pictures are crazy viral and are all over the Internet. Harshvardhan and Kim are twinning in white. The Paltan actor rode the bike with Kim on the pillion. They were all smiles for the cameras. Harshvardhan and Kim have been frequently spotted around the city and last month, they trended a great deal after they were photographed at the screening of his film Paltan.

Here's the picture from Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma's latest outing.

Over the weekend, they were pictured strolling around the city like this.

Kim Sharma was previously married to Kenyan hotelier Ali Punjani. She returned to Mumbai some months ago, after which reports of her rumoured relationship with Harshvardhan started doing the rounds on social media.

Kim Sharma is best-known for her role in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. She starred in several box office duds in a career spanning six years.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Rane, 34, began his acting career with TV show Left Right Left. Two years later, he debuted on the big screen with Telugu film Thakita Thakita. In Bollywood, 2016's Sanam Teri Kasam was his first film, in which he was paired opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. It was also reported that Harshvardhan and Mawra briefly dated.

JP Dutta's Paltan, which failed at the box office, was his last-released film.