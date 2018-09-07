Trending: Kim Sharma Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane

Kim Sharma photographed with Harshvardhan Rane. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Glimpses of Kim Sharma's date with rumoured boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane were all over the Internet on Friday morning. Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane found a spot on the trends list after pictures featuring the rumoured couple outside a restaurant in Bandra went crazy viral. Kim Sharma, dressed in a striped skirt and a white shirt, walked hand-in-hand with Harshvardhan, who appeared to be busy on his phone. Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan reportedly met through a common friend and they have apparently been dating for a while now. Meanwhile, it's a big day for Harshvardhan Rane, who stars in today's big release Paltan, directed by JP Dutta.

Here are pictures of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane from their Thursday outing:

Kim Sharma was also spotted at the premiere of Paltan hosted by the team on Thursday evening:

Kim Sharma at the premiere of Paltan in Mumbai

Before joining films, Harshvardhan Rane featured in television show Left Right Left in 2008. Two years later, he debuted in the Telugu film industry with Thakita Thakita. In the next five years, Harshvardhan featured in several other Telugu films including, Naa Ishtam, Avunu, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika (released as Nee Enge En Anbe in Tamil) and Avunu 2 among others.

In 2016, Harshvardhan Rane made his Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. They were romantically linked temporarily too. Paltan, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Siddhanth Kapoor and Arjun Rampal, is Harshvardhan's second Bollywood project.

Kim Sharma is best known for her role in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. She starred in several box office duds in a career spanning six years. She was married to Ali Punjani, a Kenyan hotelier. Kim Sharma recently featured in headlines after her domestic help accused the actress of "manhandling" her.