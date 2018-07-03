Kim Sharma Denies She 'Beat' Former Domestic Help, Withheld Salary

Kim Sharma shared this picture from New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kim Sharma said she just asked her house help to leave Kim's former help also said that the actress refused to clear her dues Earlier Kim Sharma featured in headlines for not returning a borrowed car

Actress Kim Sharma's former house-help filed a complaint against the Mohabbatein actress for allegedly "manhandling" her after she "made a mistake" while doing the laundry, reports Mumbai Mirror. Esther Khes, 31, also told added that Kim Sharma did not clear her dues. However, Kim Sharma denied both the allegations. Ms Khes told Mumbai Mirror: "After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately. She pushed me out of the house, telling me not to return. She even hurled unparliamentary words at me. I tried several times to get my salary. After her final refusal, I lodged a police complaint (in Khar Police station) on June 27."



Meanwhile, Kim Sharma told Mumbai Mirror: "Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that".



Speaking about the police complaint, Esther Khes said that she hasn't been apprised about the status of the complaint while a police official told Mumbai Mirror that a non-cognisable offence was registered against Kim Sharma under several sections. "The complainant can move the court for further legal action as per the law," an official said.



