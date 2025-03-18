Kim Sharma On Karan Johar's Reaction To Her <i>Mohabbatein</i> Audition: "Dance <i>Karna Nahi Aata</i>, <i>Kyu</i> Heroine <i>Banna Chahti Ho</i>?"

Mohabbatein till today, is one of the best cult romantic films of all time. The 2000 film launched a bunch of newcomers—Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

In a recent conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Kim Sharma revealed how Karan Johar was unimpressed with her audition for Mohabbatein.

Kim recalled that Karan Johar had remarked, saying, "Tumhe dance karna nahi aata, dialogue bolna nahi aata; kyun heroine banna chahti ho? ("You don't know how to dance or deliver dialogues; why do you want to become a heroine?"

Kim further revealed how her transition into films happened by fluke.

It was an ad commercial where the Yash Raj Films team had seen here, and reached out to her mother. However, her mother was not aware of her whereabouts during that phase as she was always travelling, hence the role was rejected by Kim's mother.

Kim further revealed that it was only when YRF reached out to her personally, that she decided to go with the flow.

Kim had three auditions for Mohabbatein, one with Nikkhil Advani and then Karan. It was her third round with Aditya Chopra, where she got selected. She also reminisced how now she works for Karan's organisation and it is indeed a full circle moment.

Kim remembered how her parents had not even congratulated her, and even after bagging a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Kim hadn't comprehended how huge this opportunity was.