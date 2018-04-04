Kim Sharma, Is That Your Range Rover? Apparently Not, Alleges Rajasthan Businessman A businessman from Rajasthan alleged that his car is "illegally" being used by the actress and that Kim Sharma is refusing to turn it in

Have you spotted actress Kim Sharma being driven around in a Range Rover recently? Dilip Kumar, a businessman from Rajasthan, alleged that his vehicle is "illegally" being used by the actress and that Kim Sharma is claiming possession of the car refusing to turn it in, reported mid-day . According to the report, the actress holds her ground with the argument that the car was given to her by estranged husband Ali Punjani. The report states that Mr Kumar, who used to shuttle between Mumbai and Rajasthan frequently, had his vehicle parked at the Khar residence shared by Kim Sharma and Ali Punjani but in his absence, Kim is said to have been commuting in the car.Mr Kumar reportedly filed a complaint with the police in September last year but apparently Ali Punjani's name got mentioned in the report instead of Kim Sharma's. Now, Mr Kumar has made a fresh appeal to have the complaint filed against the actress and also to check on the progress of the investigation: "While the complaint was registered in September 2017, Kim Sharma's estranged husband Punjani was erroneously named as the accused instead of the actor. Kumar has been repeatedly following up with cops to change the name of the accused to Sharma's. On Monday, he submitted a formal complaint asking for the same and alleging police inaction," stated mid-day When asked the reason behind Mr Kumar not realising the error in the report, he cited his poor knowledge in Marathi as the reason, reported mid-day . Ramchandra Jadhav of Khar Police Station confirmed to mid-day that while a complaint has indeed been filed against Ali Punjani, a detailed investigation will be carried out soon. Last year, Kim Sharma trended a great deal after reports stating that after her separation with Ali Punjani, she was willing to make a comeback to Bollywood and sign up for a project for free . Earlier in 2017, Kim had addressed rumours she's struggling for financial stability in a tweet, saying: "There is much ado about nothing. I can't wrap my head around all these different angles and "ground-breaking" details everyone seems to know so much about."Kim Sharma, who is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's, has starred in films likeand. She featured in a special appearance in 2009's Telugu hit, which remains her last film.