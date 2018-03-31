Remember Mohabbatein's Kim Sharma? We Spotted Her At A Fashion Show Kim Sharma attended a fashion show as designer Nandita Mahtani's guest

Highlights Kim Sharma divorced Ali Punjani last year She attended Karan Johar's single's only Valentine's Day party Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2000 film Mohabbatein

Kim Sharma with Harshvardhan Rane in Mumbai.

Kim Sharma was married to hotelier Ali Punjani, who is Kenya national.



Kim Sharma also attended filmmaker Karan Johar's single's only Valentine's Day party in Mumbai. She shared this selfie with KJo and wrote: "Thank you, Karan Johar. For saving our single souls last night. #hostwiththemost #singlesquad #notforlong."

Thank you @karanjohar for saving our single souls last night #hostwiththemost #singlesquad #notforlong A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Feb 15, 2018 at 4:08am PST



Kim Sharma debuted in Bollywood in 2000's Mohabbatein opposite Jugal Hansraj. The Aditya Chopra-directed film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. She later featured in films like Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim Sharma's last big screen appearance was in S S Rajamouli's Magadheera.



