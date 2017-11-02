Kim Sharma Reportedly Divorced From Ali Punjani Kim Sharma filed for a divorce from Ali Punjani and reportedly the procedure ended recently

Actress Kim Sharma's divorce procedure has been finalised, stated a Mumbai Mirror report. Kim Sharma, who is best known for role in films such asand, filed for a divorce from her husband Ali Punjani, a Kenya national, a few months back. The report also added that Kim has ended her relationship with fashion designer Arjun Khanna. Kim's friends told Mumbai Mirror that the actress is in 'a happy place and has never looked better.' Earlier, it was reported that Kim Sharma was struggling financially and was willing to star in film without remuneration , as she was desperate for a comeback. At the same time, it was reported that Kim Sharma had resigned from the CEO's post of Punjani chain of hotels.So far, Kim Sharma hasn't denied or verified the reports through any of her social media accounts. Her last Instagram post chronicles a Halloween well spent while on Twitter she wished birthday to herco-star Shah Rukh Khan.Kim Sharma debuted in Bollywood in 2000'sopposite Jugal Hansraj. The Aditya Chopra-directed film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. She later featured in films likeand. Sushmita Sen's, which released in 2006, was has last Hindi film though she had a special appearance in S S Rajamouli'sIndia.com reported that Kim Sharma was associated with Javed Jaffrey for The Indian Documentary Foundation's project