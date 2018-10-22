Trending: Rumoured Couple Kim Sharma And Harshvardhan Rane Take Over Mumbai

Kim Sharma photographed with Harshvardhan Rane in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's outing in Mumbai over the weekend put them on Monday's trends list. The rumoured couple was spotted in Bandra, apparently, post a brunch date. Kim and Harshvardhan were colour co-ordinated in white. Kim looked chic in a short cold-shoulder dress which she accessorised with a big-buckled tan belt. Kim Sharma, who was earlier married to Kenyan hotelier Ali Punjani, is back in Mumbai for good and she's been frequently spotted around the city with Harshvardhan Rane. In September, they trended big time after Kim Sharma attended the screening of Paltan, starring Harshvardhan.

Here are the latest pictures from Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's Sunday outing:

Kim Sharma is best known for her role in Aditya Chopra-directed Mohabbatein, in which she was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj. Kim Sharma featured in several box office duds such as Yakeen, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Tom, Dick And Harry and Fida to name a few. She hasn't announced her upcoming projects yet.

As for Harshvardhan Rane, the 34-year-old actor became a household name after starring in TV show Left Right Left. Two years after the show, he debuted on the big screen in Telugu film Thakita Thakita. His Bollywood debut film arrived six years later. He was cast opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. It was reported that Harshvardhan briefly dated Mawra.

His Bollywood debut could have been Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, which featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. However, he reportedly dumped the project due to a 11-month contract.

Harshvardhan hasn't announced his next Bollywood film after Paltan, which sank without a trace at the box office.