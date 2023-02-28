Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur And Others Attend Party Hosted For CKay

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured together at the party.

Film producer Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for a special guest on Monday night - Nigerian singer and songwriter CKay, who went viral with his track Love Nwantiti. On the guest list were rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Also present at the bash was actor Bhumi Pednekar. Jackky Bhagnani and CKay, twinning in black outfits, happily posed together at the party. For the party, Ananya Panday topped black denims with a matching crop top. Aditya Roy Kapur showed up a printed shirt and denims. Bhumi Pednekar opted for a monochrome outfit.

See photos from the party here:

Ananya Panday at the party.

Ananya Panday at the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur at the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur at the party.

Bhumi Pednekar at the party.

CKay at the party.

CKay and Jackky Bhagnani at the party.

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. The two happily posed together. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Aditya Roy Kapur had also accompanied Ananya Panday, her dad Chunky, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and her family to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Swipe to spot Aditya Roy Kapur in the post.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Recently, Ananya Panday cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web-series The Night Manager. Earlier this month, the actors were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception, a picture from which went insanely viral.