Ananya Panday Watched Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Rao Kapur's The Night Manager. Her Review

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at a screening of The Night Manager

We can't keep calm as Ananya Panday attended a screening of rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming series The Night Manager. Yes, the actress walked the red carpet in a white- top and blue jeans and also shared her reviews. Post a screening, Ananya was asked by the paparazzi: "Movie kaisi lagi aapko? (Did you like the movie?)." To this, she first corrected them and said, "Show hai, movie nahi (it's a show and not a movie)" and added, "bohot achhi lagi (I really liked the show (The Night Manager)".

The Night Manager, also starring Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles, is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on February 17, 2023. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening, which was attended by Aditya Roy Kapur's brother and sister-in-law Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan, actress Mrunal Thakur and others. Check out the video below:

Coming back to Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the rumours about them dating first began when Karan Johar, at his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, hinted that something was brewing between them as he saw them dancing and chatting at his 50th birthday party. I saw you at my party... what's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapur?" asked KJo. After much ado, Ananya added, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Also, they happily posed together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations. Also, they are spotted at events together. However, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are yet to address the rumours.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.