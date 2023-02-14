Dream Girl 2: Answer The Phone, Ananya Panday - Pathaan's Calling

A still from Dream Girl 2 teaser. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Drop everything and rush straight to Ananya Panday's Instagram timeline. She needs our help. The actress is wondering why people are dialing “Pooja Dream Girl”. Oh yes, we are here to talk about her upcoming film Dream Girl 2.Ananya has shared a new teaser of the film and wrote, “I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh Pooja dream girl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys? [At the time of signing this film, I thought there would be only one heroine. But why is everyone calling Pooja the dream girl?] For those who don't know, in Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khuranna's Karamveer Singh takes up a job at a call centre, where he talks to people as a phone friend in the voice of a girl named Pooja. Now, let us focus on the latest teaser. It comes with a Pathaantwist.

The clip opens with Ayushmann's Pooja who is sitting on a bed wearing a backless lehenga. In the next frame, Pooja picks up the phone and says, “Hello, main Pooja bol rahi hoon aap kaun? [Hi, who is this?]” Here comes Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan. “Pooja, main Pathaan bol raha hai.” To this, she says, “Hi mere Pathaan kaise ho?” Pathaan wishes her “Happy Valentine's Day,” and adds, “Main 4 saal baad tumhari awaz sun raha hoon. Kaisi ho tum? [I am listening to your voice after four years. How have you been?] To this, Pooja replies, “Pehlay se zada hot, cute and beautiful.” He says, “Jaldi hi meri Jawan [SRK's next film] a rahi hai. [Jawan will be here soon]” To this, she says, “Jaldi hi meri jawani.” When Pathaan asks “tum kab a rahi ho Pooja,” she replies, “7th ko saath mein [July 7]”. The clip ends with the song Dil Ka Telephone.

Now, take a look at the video here:

Ayushmann Khuranna has also shared the latest teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Breaking news, Pooja dream girl is back. #7KoSaathMein dekhenge! #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.”

Dream Girl 2 was announced in September, last year. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 29. The first instalment of the film featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.