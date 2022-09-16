Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday Demand Your Attention

Ayushmann Khurrana with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

The makers of Dream Girl 2 shared the film's teaser on Friday. The teaser begins with Ayushmann Khurrana thinking about the current boycott trend in Bollywood, only to hear from his friend "Bollywood ko nazar lag gayi hai (Bollywood has been affected by evil eye)." Ayushmann then announces that the film will release on Eid next year. After introducing the film's impressive cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee, Ananya Panday enters the frame and introduces herself as Pooja, which was also the name used by Ayushmann's character in the previous part of the film.

Sharing the teaser, Ananya Panday wrote: "Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. Dream Girl 2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

See the post shared by Ananya Panday here:

Ananya Panday had been teasing her Instafam by sharing videos from the sets of the film. Here's a video of Ayushmann and Ananya playing cricket.

Ananya also shared these pictures from Mathura, where she shot for the film.

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Dream Girl showcased the story of Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann), who takes up the job at a call center, where he talks to people as a phone pal in the voice of a girl named Pooja. Amid the process, everyone competes for Pooja's attention, which leads to a comedy of errors.